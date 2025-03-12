Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDIV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 54,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $762.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.11. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.