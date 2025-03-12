Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 2,718 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $183.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,958,509.98. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,838 shares of company stock worth $75,333,389 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.