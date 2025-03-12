Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.76, with a volume of 308833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

