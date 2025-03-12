Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 255572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Fortescue Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10.

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

