Forterra (LON:FORT) Announces Earnings Results

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 7.60 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Forterra Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 170.20 ($2.20) on Wednesday. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 146.40 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 200.50 ($2.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £349.56 million, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.37) to GBX 320 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

Featured Articles

