Forge First Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises approximately 0.8% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,809,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,282,000 after purchasing an additional 616,373 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 705.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4,300.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

