Forge First Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 597,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000. Helix Energy Solutions Group accounts for 2.0% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HLX opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 195.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $770,197.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,714.33. This represents a 44.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

