Forge First Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 176,800 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 176,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,000. Canadian National Railway accounts for 6.4% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 790,420 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 46.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,030,000 after buying an additional 2,137,948 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,624,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,550,000 after buying an additional 142,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,119,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 571,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,002,000 after acquiring an additional 202,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.9 %

CNI opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $93.64 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

