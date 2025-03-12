Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.03. 46,285,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 84,553,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.77.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

