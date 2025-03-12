First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $167.22 and last traded at $168.46. 15,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 25,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.49.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day moving average of $172.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBT. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

