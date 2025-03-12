First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.18 and last traded at $93.40. Approximately 4,218 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.87.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQXT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

