First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.18 and last traded at $93.40. Approximately 4,218 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.87.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.98.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.