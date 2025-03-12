First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.
NASDAQ FCEF opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03.
