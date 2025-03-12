First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $22,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.32. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $94.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

