First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Down 1.4% on Insider Selling

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $134.63 and last traded at $137.16. Approximately 823,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,679,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.13.

Specifically, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 419 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $55,710.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,247.20. The trade was a 8.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $169,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,640. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 target price on First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.08.

First Solar Stock Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 4.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 244,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

