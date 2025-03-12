First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Raised to Hold at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
TSE:AG opened at C$8.84 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$6.23 and a one year high of C$11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.16.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock—Why It Matters
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Institutions Bought 3 Stocks Heavily in Q1 2025
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Beyond a Market Correction, Moves to Make Now
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.