First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Raised to Hold at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

TSE:AG opened at C$8.84 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$6.23 and a one year high of C$11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.16.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

