First Horizon Co. (FHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

First Horizon has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

FHN stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330,980.53. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

