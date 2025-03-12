First Horizon Co. (FHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
First Horizon has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.
First Horizon Stock Performance
FHN stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Horizon
Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon
In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330,980.53. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Horizon
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Retail Giants React to Tariffs—What It Means for Consumers
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Rockwell Automation Poised to Gain From U.S. Tariffs & Onshoring
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock—Why It Matters
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.