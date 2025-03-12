First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director James O. Mcdonald Buys 1,000 Shares

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) Director James O. Mcdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $48,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,543.38. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of THFF stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.49. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in First Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 57,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THFF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

