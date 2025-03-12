FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Michael Kelly Buys 18,700 Shares

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kelly bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,977.00 ($20,111.32).
FINEOS Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $365.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.14.
FINEOS Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FINEOS
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for FINEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FINEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.