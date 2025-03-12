FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Michael Kelly Buys 18,700 Shares

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kelly bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,977.00 ($20,111.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $365.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.14.

FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise claims and policy management software for employee benefits and life, accident, and health insurance industries worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a Software-as-a-Service core insurance platform.

