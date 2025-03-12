Financial Analysis: Eastgate Biotech (OTCMKTS:ETBI) versus BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Eastgate Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eastgate Biotech and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastgate Biotech N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastgate Biotech and BioRestorative Therapies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastgate Biotech N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -0.04 BioRestorative Therapies $377,000.00 29.28 -$18.50 million ($1.53) -1.04

Summary

Eastgate Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioRestorative Therapies. BioRestorative Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastgate Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Eastgate Biotech beats BioRestorative Therapies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastgate Biotech

Eastgate Biotech Corp., a development stage company, develops novel formulations of natural compounds and pharmaceutical products. The company is developing pharmaceutical products, such as Lorazepam oral spray for acute seizures emergency treatment; Ketoconazole 2% topical ointment for treatment of skin fungal infections; and Metformin chewable/ sublingual tablets for treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing natural products and dietary supplements, including E-drops Nano and PURALEN that are self-nanoemulsifying compositions containing natural essential oils for oral administration; Glucora, a soft gelatin capsule with Banaba extract in self-emulsifying formulation for oral administration; URBAN POWER, a soft gelatin capsule with Ursolic acid and Banaba extract in self-emulsifying formulation for oral administration; Vitamin D3 nanoemulsion, a nanoemulsion with cholecalciferol; and Cleanezze, a hand sanitizer containing oil. Eastgate Biotech Corp. has collaboration with Biotech Corp. to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. The company was formerly known as Eastgate Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Eastgate Biotech Corp. in December 2014. Eastgate Biotech Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. engages in the development of therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols. Its programs provide quality of care for chronic back pain caused by disc degeneration and metabolic disorders, including obesity and diabetes. The company’s initial investigational therapeutic product being called BRTX-100 focuses on treating damage by an autologous stem cell product that uses own stem cells that are harvested, cultured, and then injected directly into the affected disc to start the repair process. BioRestorative Therapies was founded on June 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

