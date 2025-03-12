Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Announces Earnings Results

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of ($105.62) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.61 million. Finance of America Companies had a net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%.
NYSE FOA opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Finance of America Companies has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.
In other news, Director Norma Corio purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $110,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,613.80. The trade was a 35.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, UBS Group cut Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
