Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,427,000.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.