Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as £127.19 ($164.67) and last traded at £127.19 ($164.67), with a volume of 9013 shares. The stock had previously closed at £127.30 ($164.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £141.59 and its 200 day moving average is £149.77. The firm has a market cap of £30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

