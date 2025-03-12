F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,097.15 ($14.20) and last traded at GBX 1,098 ($14.22). Approximately 9,220,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 996% from the average daily volume of 841,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,124 ($14.55).
F&C Investment Trust Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm has a market cap of £5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,158.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.
F&C Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.
About F&C Investment Trust
Launched in 1868, the Trust is the world’s oldest collective investment scheme and has since gone on to amass an impressive track record and grow into one of the largest of its kind. Its aim is to generate long-term growth and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities.
