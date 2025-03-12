F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,097.15 ($14.20) and last traded at GBX 1,098 ($14.22). Approximately 9,220,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 996% from the average daily volume of 841,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,124 ($14.55).

F&C Investment Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,158.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

F&C Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Insider Transactions at F&C Investment Trust

About F&C Investment Trust

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 87 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,136 ($14.71) per share, with a total value of £988.32 ($1,279.54). Insiders have purchased a total of 103 shares of company stock worth $117,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Launched in 1868, the Trust is the world’s oldest collective investment scheme and has since gone on to amass an impressive track record and grow into one of the largest of its kind. Its aim is to generate long-term growth and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities.

