Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 28,462 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.6% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
