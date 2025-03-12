Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 28,462 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.6% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.