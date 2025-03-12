Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,524 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $20,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 186.5% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 61,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average of $102.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.