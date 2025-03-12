Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 35,359 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,359 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

XLG opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

