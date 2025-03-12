Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $31.53 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,412,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after buying an additional 950,857 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after buying an additional 519,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,990,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

BATS QUAL opened at $170.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $154.17 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.