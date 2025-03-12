Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 31st

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $492.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.86. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Insider Activity

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. Research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,983 shares in the company, valued at $685,762. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gina A. Richardson bought 2,334 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $32,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,070. This represents a 30.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

