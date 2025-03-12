Fairway Wealth LLC Invests $27,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 566.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.28%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

