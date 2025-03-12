Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.4 %

EXR stock opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.