Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 135.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

