Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,018 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 25,737 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.44 and its 200-day moving average is $171.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,198,700.75. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

