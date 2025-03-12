Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 433,534 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 57,621 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $79,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $639,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $481,170,000 after buying an additional 596,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $472,212,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $250,078,000 after buying an additional 144,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $233,349,000 after buying an additional 498,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $1,851,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,198,700.75. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.44 and its 200 day moving average is $171.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.