Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 31st

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Evolution Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years. Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 300.0%.

NYSE EPM opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $170.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.87. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

