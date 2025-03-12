Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) President Buys $99,470.40 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy acquired 11,040 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $99,470.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 389,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,926.04. The trade was a 2.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Evolent Health Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of EVH stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $34.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 21,650.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Evolent Health by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Evolent Health from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

