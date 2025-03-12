Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) President Buys $99,470.40 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy acquired 11,040 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $99,470.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 389,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,926.04. The trade was a 2.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Evolent Health Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of EVH stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $34.07.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Evolent Health from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.
Evolent Health Company Profile
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evolent Health
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.