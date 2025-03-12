EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.4% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,136 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19,950.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 397,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 395,618 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $193.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

