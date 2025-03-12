EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire International ETF were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in Inspire International ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 2,095.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Inspire International ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 323,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inspire International ETF alerts:

Inspire International ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA WWJD opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. Inspire International ETF has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

Inspire International ETF Profile

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.