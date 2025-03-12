EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 17,975 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $258,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $811,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,552 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.02 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

