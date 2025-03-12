EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,388 Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSVO stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3476 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

