EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.11 and its 200 day moving average is $160.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

