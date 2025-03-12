EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,370 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.