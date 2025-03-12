EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,975 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 168,433 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.