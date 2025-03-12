EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $362.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.92 and its 200-day moving average is $391.71.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

