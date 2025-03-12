EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

