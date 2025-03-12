Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.57 and last traded at $49.14. 740,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,534,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Loop Capital cut their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Etsy to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Etsy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

Etsy Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $260,458.20. This trade represents a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,286,445 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

