Essential Planning LLC. Purchases Shares of 19,500 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $269.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $198.94 and a one year high of $272.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.