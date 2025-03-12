Essential Planning LLC. Purchases 229,904 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6,218.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,904 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $26,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $115.78.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

