Essential Planning LLC. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 224.6% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.