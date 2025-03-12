Essential Planning LLC. Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 151,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,167,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

