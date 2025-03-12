Essential Planning LLC. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6,230.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $473.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

